Euro 2020: What do Scotland need to do to qualify for last 16 after draw with England?

Scotland celebrate the draw at Wembley.

The 0-0 draw at Wembley against England on Friday has breathed fresh life into Steve Clarke’s team as they look to progress beyond the group stages of a major finals for the first time in the country’s history.

With the top two in each group guaranteed to go through, there are also spots for the four best third-placed teams. There are six groups in total.

Scotland are in Group D. Czech Republic are top on four points, ahead of second-placed England on goal difference, with Croatia third on one point and Scotland fourth on the same total but with a goal difference of -2.

In short, Scotland have to beat Croatia at Hampden on Tuesday night to finish at least third. Depending on the result between England and Czech Republic on Tuesday, they could jump into second place – but they can’t finish top of the pile.

A draw between the Czechs and England will secure qualification for both of them, and even in true Scottish style, a win over Croatia and four points might not take us into the last 16. It will be dependent on what happens in the other five groups.

The picture should become clearer on Saturday night once matchday two is completed for all sections. However, one thing is clear: Scotland will need to beat Croatia next Tuesday at Hampden to stand any chance of progressing.