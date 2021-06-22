Euro 2020: UEFA rejects request to illuminate Munich stadium in rainbow colours

UEFA said that Mayor Dieter Reiter’s reason for the request on Monday was a response to legislation passed in Hungary banning gay people from appearing in school educational materials or programmes for under-18s.

On that basis, UEFA said it could not grant the request and proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours.

“Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies – and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game,” a UEFA statement read.

“Discriminatory behaviour has marred both matches themselves and...the online discourse around the sport.

“However UEFA... is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must decline this request.”

