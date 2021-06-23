The European Championships are now well underway, with all three home nations, Scotland, England and Wales, playing all three of their opening group games and the knockout stages of the tournament on the cusp of beginning.
A year after it was originally planned to take place, Euro 2020 began on June 11 with games taking place across Europe, including Scotland’s national stadium Hampden Park.
Covid-19 restrictions mean crowds at Hampden are sadly not full capacity, as the Scottish Government restricting attendances to just 25% of full capacity. A maximum of just 12,000 people will be able to enter Hampden Park for last 16 knockout game on June 29, with similar restrictions surrounding a host of other stadiums in the tournament.
However, you don’t have to miss a minute Euro 2020, after it was confirmed all remaining matches would be available to watch on TV.
Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 TV schedule:
Wednesday 23rd June
Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer
Group F: Portugal v France (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer
Saturday 26th June 2021
Round of 16: Wales vs Denmark (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: Italy vs Austria (8pm) – tbc
Sunday 27th June 2021
Round of 16: Holland vs third in Group D/E/F (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: Belgium vs second in Group A/D/E/F (8pm) – tbc
Monday 28th June 2021
Round of 16: Croatia vs second placed in Group E (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group F vs third in Group A/B/C (8pm) – tbc
Tuesday 29th June 2021
Round of 16: England vs second in Group F (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group E vs third in Group A/B/C/D (5pm) – tbc
Friday 2nd July 2021
Quarter final: Winner of Game 6 vs winner of game 5 – (5pm) – tbc
Quarter final: Winner of Game 4 vs winner of game 2 – (8pm) – tbc
Saturday 3rd July 2021
Quarter final: Winner of Game 3 vs winner of game 1 – (5pm) – tbc
Quarter final: Winner of Game 8 vs winner of game 7 – (8pm) – tbc
Tuesday 6th July 2021
Semi final: Winner of quarter final 2 vs winner of quarter final 1 – (8pm) – tbc
Wednesday 7th July 2021
Semi final: Winner of quarter final 4 vs winner of quarter final 3 – (8pm) – tbc
Sunday 11th July 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Final
Final: Winner of semi final 1 vs winner of semi final 2 – 8pm – BBC One, ITV/STV, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub/STV Player
