How is your Euro 2020 fantasy league team doing? Are you riding high at the top of the league, or are you already propping up you and your mates fantasy league with a poor points tally?

Whichever one it is – there’s time to turn this around!

The first round of games at the European Championships have come and gone and the official Euro 2020 fantasy football league is offering teams the opportunity to make two free transfers to attempt to change fortunes and stave off your gloating mates in the weeks to come.

Breel Embolo impressed for Switzerland against Wales on match day one.

How do I make changes to my side?

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, find your team and click on the player you would like to substitute out of your team before scouting for his replacement.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad for Match Day 2?

You started by picking a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million and you’ll need to stay within that budget for game week 2. When the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget will increase to €105 million.

Have you included any Scots in your Euro 2020 fantasy team?

You must pick a squad that consists of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Which players should I transfer into my Euro 2020 fantasy team?

Patrick Schick – Striker, Czech Republic (€8.2m)

Sorry in advance Scotland fans, but we simply had to include the Czech match winner after his clinical performance on Monday.

His two goals in the win over Scotland were pretty much the only difference between the sides and few would be surprised if he repeated the trick in the games against Croatia and England. Danger man.

Ciro Immobile – Striker, Italy (€10m)

After being seen as outsiders for the Euro 2020 trophy, the Italians have shown just why you can never write them off, with the 31-year-old Lazio marksman causing absolute havoc for defences in the tournament already.

Not the cheapest, but still solid value based on his opening game performance.

Kalvin Phillips – Midfielder, England (€5m)

Written off before a ball was kicked by many, the Leeds midfielder put in a terrific performance against the likes of Luka Modric to help the Three Lions to all three points against Croatia.

Often a player will emerge from nowhere and develop in the key player for his side at the Euros. Could Phillips be England’s this summer?

Leonardo Spinazzola – Defender, Italy (€5m)

As mentioned above, the Italians looked a different gravy in their 3-0 opening game win over Turkey. While much of the talk was about their slick attacking play, their defensive display was once again impeccable, meaning their clean sheet their defensive record is one of the best in Europe currently. This guy will be at the heart of it. Get him in.

Thomas Meunier – Defender, Belgium (€5.6m)

One of the most attacking full backs in the competition, the Dortmund favourite notched his eighth international goal against Russia and is likely to spend most of the his sides next two games against Denmark and Finland in an advanced position.

Expect clean sheets and the possibly of more goals and assists.

Denzel Dumfries – Defender, Holland (€5.5m)

After a tricky few years, the Oranje have grown measurably recently, their attacking flair may steal the majority of the headlines, but they have a mean defence with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind and Owen Wijndal.

However, Dumfries was expected to be the stand out when it came to picking up fantasy league points and proved it when he nodded the winner against Ukraine last week. With 11 assists for his club side last season, he’s a bargain.

Roland Olsen – Goalkeeper, Sweden (€5m)

Sweden picked up a vital opening point against Spain with a fantastic rear guard performance, which means they would now hope to build on that against Slovakia and Poland, who’ll they hope to avoid defeat against.

Everton loanee Olsen could be a bargain buy that bags you some much needed clean sheet points.

Breel Embolo – Forward, Switzerland (€8m)

The Swiss striker was the stand out performer in his countries opening game, and is reportedly interesting Manchester United.