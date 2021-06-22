Euro 2020: England boss Gareth Southgate queries Billy Gilmour and Scotland Covid-19 impact

England manager Gareth Southgate. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scottish FA released a statement on Monday morning revealing the midfielder would miss the Croatia game and self-isolate for ten days after testing positive for the virus.

No close contacts in the rest of the squad were identified by Public Health England meaning Steve Clarke won’t be missing any other players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England put Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, Chelsea team-mates of Gilmour, into self-isolation as a precaution ahead of their Euro 2020 match with the Czech Republic.

The trio embraced and talked for a sustained period after the 0-0 draw between the countries on Friday night.

Southgate, while not wanting to cause any issues with the Scotland camp, was left wondering about close contacts with Gilmour having been in the dressing room with team-mates.

He said: “I don’t want to cause a drama for Scotland, but if you are all in the dressing room together, where does everything stand?

"I really don’t know how all that works. All I know is we are in the situation and we’re complying with Public Health England.

“There’s nothing else we can do. I don’t want to make life difficult for Steve Clarke. I want him to do well. He’s a great guy and we’ve got a very good relationship.

“The last thing I want to do is make his life more difficult, frankly.”