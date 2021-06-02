Scotland 2-2 Netherlands: How the players rated including debuts for Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull
Scotland drew with Netherlands but the draw will have been a significant morale boost after a strong showing in their first warm-up match for Euro 2020.
Kevin Nisbet was on target for his first international goal – with his first touch after coming on as a substitute – but a breathtaking free-kick from Memphis Depay denied the Hibs striker a winning goal with a late equaliser.
Depay had been on target in the first half too, cancelling out an unlikely – though well-taken – opener from Jack Hendry.
Given all the covid implications of John Fleck's positive test result and a further group of players being unavailable, Steve Clarke will have taken positives from Portugal.
Here’s how the players rated using our usual ratings scale.
Starting XI ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
*substitutes will differ depending on minutes played and influence.