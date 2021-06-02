Scotland celebrate Jack Hendry's opener against Netherlands at Estadio Algarve, Portugal. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Scotland 2-2 Netherlands: How the players rated including debuts for Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull

Scotland drew with Netherlands but the draw will have been a significant morale boost after a strong showing in their first warm-up match for Euro 2020.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:11 pm

Kevin Nisbet was on target for his first international goal – with his first touch after coming on as a substitute – but a breathtaking free-kick from Memphis Depay denied the Hibs striker a winning goal with a late equaliser.

Depay had been on target in the first half too, cancelling out an unlikely – though well-taken – opener from Jack Hendry.

Given all the covid implications of John Fleck's positive test result and a further group of players being unavailable, Steve Clarke will have taken positives from Portugal.

Here’s how the players rated using our usual ratings scale.

Starting XI ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

*substitutes will differ depending on minutes played and influence.

1. Craig Gordon - 7

Barely involved but when he was called up, interventions were vital. Punch to clear corner then instinctive arm denied van Aanholt. No chance for late free-kick stunner.

2. Liam Cooper - 7

Not a nailed on starter but didn't dent his chances at all. Cool in the first half with backheel clearance, and sensible uner pressure in the second with the same. Still has a chance of being involved on June 14.

3. Jack Hendry - 8

A goal a midfielder or forward would be proud of and looked increasingly settled at this level as part of the three centre-backs.

4. Kieran Tierney - 8

Teams still don't know how to cope with him motoring forward from centre-half and his charges caused the Dutch difficulties while still capable of all his defensive duties, and more. A must-pick.

