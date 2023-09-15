Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa believes his side can topple the Lionesses when they meet in next week's UEFA Nation's League clash in Sunderland.

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa has called on his side to prove they can compete at the very top of the game when they take on England Lionesses in their opening UEFA Nation's League game next week.

The Tartan Army boss has led his team to a four game winning streak that included an impressive 1-0 win over World Cup semi finalists Australia in April and the Spanish head coach believes Scotland are beginning to prove they have what it takes to beat higher ranked nations consistently - starting with Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses side next Friday.

"Our objective is to go to every single game and prepare to win. We will never accept anything else and that's what we have done from day one" said the 50-year-old.

"It's true that in this process, they unity and how things link is a process and to develop not only this team, but also the game in Scotland requires that process and I think we are clearly now closing the gap. We know our strengths and our limitations. What we want to do is find a our super strengths - what are we going to do better than other teams, to be closer and to be beat them" he added.

Scotland will face World Cup runners-up England this Friday at Sunderland's Stadium of Light before taking on Euro 2022 quarter finalists Belgium at Hampden Park the following Tuesday. With former European Champions Netherlands to come following those games, the Spanish boss knows his side have been handed a tough Nation's League group but he is confident Scotland are more than capable of competing.

"To beat big nations, firstly you must compete against them as a habit and then the next step is to have all your players at the international level in all the standards - tactically, technically, physically - so you have the guarantee that every time you go to compete against them, you can win the game. I think we are arriving at this point and the next six games will prove it or not."

The first Auld Enemy clash in the women's game since the World Cup of 2019, anticipation for the clash is high with over 40,000 tickets sold for the game at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland - including a packed out Scotland away end - and the Scotland head coach admitted it is an occasion his team have awaiting with real anticipation.

"Since July, we can't for this game. Every player we speak tells us that they can't wait for the game against England. The excitement is there, the responsibility is there. It is one of the most exciting games we can play outside of a major tournament and we will do everything in the game to make sure the fans can feel it too.

"I've felt a shift in the connection with the fans. The last game against Costa Rica, it was a friendly match but the attendance was very good for a friendly match. I have a feeling that over the next two years the whole setup, culture and visibility in the women's game in Scotland is going to change."