Caroline Weir has called on her Scotland team-mates to take the game to England when the two sides meet on Friday night in the Uefa Nations League.

Scotland face a daunting task against World Cup finalists the Lionesses at a sold-out Stadium Of Light but the Real Madrid attacker insists the team are confident they can secure a result after an impressive four-game winning streak.

"They (England) have had a great 12 months and that has come off the back of building for many years – but I won't be thinking about that too much. It's 90 minutes. Scotland vs England. That's all I'm thinking about," said Weir.

"My natural way of playing is to be aggressive and on the front foot, the way the team is set up there will be changes for us to do that. That is how we want to set up, we want to go in there confident and on the front foot. We want to back ourselves and that's what we are thinking.

"The Lionesses really paved the way for football in England and the game in general, alongside Spain, but when it comes to playing them tomorrow night, we won't be thinking of those things.

"We respect them and they are a top nation but it is a game we want to win and one we think we can really compete in. Our main focus is on getting a result and having a good performance," added the 28-year-old.

The former Manchester City attacker, dubbed 'Kaka' by her team-mates, was a surprise omission from the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year after an outstanding debut season for Real Madrid in the Liga F. Despite the snub, the Fife-born attacker revealed the reasons why she feels the move to Spain has taken her international performances to the next level.

"It is such a different challenge that you don't experience unless you move to another country," said Weir.

"On the international stage, it has helped me expand my game and adapt to a different style of play, different situations which helps with Scotland as we play lots of different teams with different styles. It has helped me progress as a player and if I can take it into Scotland, that's a good thing," she added.

Handed the captaincy for the first time in April, Weir has become Scotland's most important player over the last 18 months but said the added responsibility won’t change how she approaches international camps.

"I have felt more of a transition into a leadership role here,” she said. “I don't see myself as any different, I approach matches and camps the same as I would have done. Being professional, leading by example and the last couple of games I've been given the captaincy but the squad is filled with leaders.

"It's a huge honour to wear the armband for Scotland and something I am proud of but it doesn't change things in my head. It's all about the team and there's a lot of senior players within it. We're in a really good place."