Qualification for a first major finals in 23 years was special, kicking it off at Hampden extraordinary – but this? This is the big one. The standout. The highlight of the pre-tournament schedule. The cherry on the cake. The cone on the statue and the castle on the rock.
As soon as qualification was secured the Tartan Army mobilised despite covid restrictions and now an estimated 20,000 are in London for the game – with only a fraction of that figure carrying tickets to the big game under the arch.
It’s always a big match and this one matters with Scotland needing to register some points to carry any hope of escaping Group D – and England seeking the same to ensure qualification.
Gareth Southgate’s side won their opener against Croatia while Scotland were defeated by Czech Republic at Hampden – a match capped off by Patrik Schick’s halfway-line wonder goal.
That tees up the Auld Enemy clash nicely and we’ll have football writers Alan Pattullo and Barry Anderson on the ground in Wembley for all tonight’s crucial match action and reaction.
So whether you are in the ground with them, in the pub, in London, or in Scotland – or even at work – The Scotsman will be bringing you all the latest build-up, match action and reaction as you’d expect to ensure you don’t miss a thing.
Follow the live blog below and refresh for the latest updates.
England v Scotland: Euro 2020 LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 20:31
- ENGLAND 0 SCOTLAND 0
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell, Robertson, Hanley, McTominay, Tierney, McGregor, McGinn, Gilmour, Adams, Dykes.
- Kick off 8pm - Wembley Stadium, London
- An estimated 20,000 Tartan Army have made the trip to London
- Czech Republic 1 Croatia 1 - FULL TIME
29 - Volley
OH!
A volley at the backpost from Stephen O’Donnell is palmed out by Jordan Pickford after Tierney’s cross and Che Adams is just away from the rebound.
Big save from the England number one. Big volley from O’Donnell after questions raised over his inclusion.
28 - Offside?
Didn’t look offside as Harry Kane lunges to meet a Reece James cross with diving header but nods wide - and is called offside, but he’s in line.
Poor miss from the Tottenham man.
Interesting battle
Scott McTominay and Raheem Sterling are engaged in a little battle of wills on the right side of the Scottish defence.
Sterling has nutmegged the Man Utd midfielder but the Scotsman just casually robbed him of possession on the edge of the box and nipped away with the ball.
Could be a key area of the pitch as play goes on but it’s evens at the moment.
And so s the score. Still 0-0 after 26 minutes.
First 20
England might have had the better of the chances but it’s been back and forth on the Wembley pitch.
An engrossing opening to the game.
16 - Chance
Ball over the top and Foden is on it like a whippet and cushions it down and pulls the shot just wide.
It was offside anyway.
12 - Chance
That header has Scotland rocking.
McTominay is robbed Sterling and the little Man City winger flashes the ball across goal but Mount can’t get it on target.
ANOTHER let-off for Scotland. A second in quick succession.
11 - POST
John Stones hits the post - unmarked - from the corner. Lyndon Dykes blocked off from keeping track of his marker.
Big let-off for Scotland
10 - Corner
Some dancing feet from Phil Foden creates an opening for Mason Mount to curl at goal but it’s deflected out for a corner by Grant Hanley.
7 - Foul
Kalvin Phillips upends John McGinn on the left wing.
3 Chance
O’Donnell, Gilmour and McGinn combine for the right-back to tee up Che Adams but the drive was blocked by John Stones.
Decent start Scotland.
Kick off
Che Adams begins the match at a pretty damp looking Wembley
Take the knee
Both sides take the knee in the pre-match anti-discrimination demonstration and now kick-off is seconds away.
🗣️ Anthems
The singing is over
Here.
We.
GO!
🏴 Here come Scotland
Andy Robertson leads Scotland out at Wembley
🏴 Team out
England are the first team to appear for the Group D clash