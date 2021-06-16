Is this the Scotland starting line-up that will face England in Euro 2020 clash at Wembley?
Steve Clarke is facing the biggest team selection of his career as he ponders over the 11 Scotland players who will take to the field at Wembley on Friday.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:51 pm
His starting line-up for the Euro 2020 Group D clash against England is a matter of hot debate across the nation as Scotland look to bounce back from the disappointment of the opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday.
Clarke is likely to make changes for the huge fixture, but how many, and which players are brought in, is anyone’s guess.
The Scotsman football writers have had their say and picked their own starting XI for the Auld Enemy showdown in a 3-5-1-1 formatiom.
Do you agree with our line-up?
