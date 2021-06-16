Scotland manager Steve Clarke faces a big decision over who plays against England at Wembley on Friday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Is this the Scotland starting line-up that will face England in Euro 2020 clash at Wembley?

Steve Clarke is facing the biggest team selection of his career as he ponders over the 11 Scotland players who will take to the field at Wembley on Friday.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:51 pm

His starting line-up for the Euro 2020 Group D clash against England is a matter of hot debate across the nation as Scotland look to bounce back from the disappointment of the opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday.

Clarke is likely to make changes for the huge fixture, but how many, and which players are brought in, is anyone’s guess.

The Scotsman football writers have had their say and picked their own starting XI for the Auld Enemy showdown in a 3-5-1-1 formatiom.

Do you agree with our line-up?

1. GK - David Marshall

The Derby goalkeeper to keep his place despite question marks over his positioning for Patrick Schick's wonder-strike at Hampden on Monday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

2. DRC - Jack Hendry

Questioned for his role in the Czech Republic's second goal, electing to shoot from long range with the team well advanced, having earlier struck the bar, the Celtic defender brings balance to the right side of the back three.

3. DC - Grant Hanley

Outjumped by Schick for the Czech's opener but had a good game otherwise in one of his more commanding Scotland performances ensuring the Norwich centre-half keeps the jersey for Wembley

4. DLC - Liam Cooper

With question marks remaining over Kieran Tierney's fitness, the Leeds United skipper is likely to be called upon again at Wembley. He won't provide the same attacking thrust but has looked dependable in a Scotland jersey.

