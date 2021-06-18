Qualification for a first major finals in 23 years was special, kicking it off at Hampden extraordinary – but this? This is the big one. The standout. The highlight of the pre-tournament schedule. The cherry on the cake. The cone on the statue and the castle on the rock.
As soon as qualification was secured the Tartan Army mobilised despite covid restrictions and now an estimated 20,000 are in London for the game – with only a fraction of that figure carrying tickets to the big game under the arch.
It’s always a big match and this one matters with Scotland needing to register some points to carry any hope of escaping Group D – and England seeking the same to ensure qualification.
Gareth Southgate’s side won their opener against Croatia while Scotland were defeated by Czech Republic at Hampden – a match capped off by Patrik Schick’s halfway-line wonder goal.
That tees up the Auld Enemy clash nicely and we’ll have football writers Alan Pattullo and Barry Anderson on the ground in Wembley for all tonight’s crucial match action and reaction.
So whether you are in the ground with them, in the pub, in London, or in Scotland – or even at work – The Scotsman will be bringing you all the latest build-up, match action and reaction as you’d expect to ensure you don’t miss a thing.
Follow the live blog below and refresh for the latest updates.
England v Scotland: Euro 2020 LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 22:25
- FULL TIME --- ENGLAND 0 SCOTLAND 0 (ht 0-0)
- GROUP D: Czech Republic 4pts; England 4pts; Croatia 1pt; Scotland 1pt
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell, Robertson, Hanley, McTominay, Tierney, McGregor, McGinn, Gilmour (Armstrong 76), Adams (Nisbet 85), Dykes.
Full time from Wembley
On his full debut
Mark Atkinson on Scotland’s full debutant
Billy Gilmour: Take a bow, young man - a Scotland regular now for years
Three hours before kick-off, the rumours started to circulate.
MATCH REPORT
Barry Anderson reports from Wembley
Euro 2020: How Scotland earned massive draw against England and kept qualification hopes alive
The first England-Scotland meeting at a major tournament for 25 years ended with the Scots firmly making their point at Wembley.
FULL TIME
And breathe.
It’s over.
It’s a point.
Group D qualification is still open.
But what a game. What a performance.
Wow.
What a 90 minutes. As thrilling and charged a scoreless draw as you’ll get.
Time to go
Seconds are ticking away but Scotland have been picked off at this time before....
90 - Scrummage
Reece James’ low cross is clipped by Declan Rice on the six-yard line and then bodies pour, fall and lunge at the ball and no-ine seems to make contact as the players fall over one another despairingly and Stuart Armstrong scrambles the ball away.
90 - 90 minutes are over
Now two minutes of injury time underway
It is still, unbelievably 0-0.
IN QUOTES
Neil McCann on Stephen O’Donnell’s performance
Neil McCann, BBC Sportsound
He’s been absolutely brilliant tonight, his industry is one thing but you need an attitude to use that power and that attribute of a high level of fitness and his attitude has been first class
A fairly crude challenge from O’Donnell halts Jack Grealish in the middle of the park.
Not many questions over the yellow card shown to the Scotland man.
85 - Substitution
▶️ ON - Kevin Nisbet
◀️ OFF - Che Adams
Big performance from the Southampton striker - but a couple of big chyances went abegging.
Opportunity knocks for Kevin Nisbet....
79 - Penalty shout
Andy Robertson and Raheem Sterling come together on the by-line and it looks like a penalty - but Sterling seems to have tripped over his own feet.
Nervous moment for the thousands of Scotland supporters in Wembley, around London’s pubs and watching at home.
No penalty
IN QUOTES
After Harry Kane is replaced by Marcus Rashford.
Mark Hateley, BBC Sportsound
I’m surprised he lasted that long. He’s been very poor over the two games and I think his mind is elsewhere on the domestic stage.
77 - Chance
Che Adams slices a gilt-edged chance at the backpost over into the Wembley stand.
Andy Robertson delivery, just flicked on by John Stones into the Southampton man’s path but it’s well over.
Was that the chance?
76 - Substitution
▶️ ON - Stuart Armstrong
◀️ OFF - Billy Gilmour
A very positive full debut for the Chelsea midfielder - but every appearance in a Scotland shirt has been.
73 - Substitution
▶️ ON - Marcus Rashford
◀️ OFF - Harry Kane