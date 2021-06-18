England 0-0 Scotland Euro 2020 RECAP | Thrilling draw at Wembley| John Stones hits the post | Pickford save denies O'Donnell volley| Billy Gilmour shines for Scotland| Analysis and reaction from Group D

Qualification for a first major finals in 23 years was special, kicking it off at Hampden extraordinary – but this? This was the big one. The standout. The highlight of the pre-tournament schedule. The cherry on the cake. The cone on the statue and the castle on the rock.
As soon as qualification was secured the Tartan Army mobilised despite covid restrictions and now an estimated 20,000 were in London for the game – with only a fraction of that figure carrying tickets to the big night under the arch.
It’s always a big match and this one mattered with Scotland needing to register some points to carry any hope of escaping Group D – and England seeking the same to ensure qualification.
Gareth Southgate’s side won their opener against Croatia while Scotland were defeated by Czech Republic at Hampden – a match capped off by Patrik Schick’s halfway-line wonder goal.
That tee’d up the Auld Enemy clash nicely and we had football writers Alan Pattullo and Barry Anderson on the ground in Wembley for all the night’s crucial match action and reaction.
So whether you were in the ground with them, in the pub, in London, or in Scotland – or even at work – The Scotsman brought you all the latest build-up, match action and reaction as you’d expect to ensure you wouldn’t miss a thing.
Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happened match action and reaction.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
England v Scotland: Euro 2020 RECAP
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 17:35
- FULL TIME --- ENGLAND 0 SCOTLAND 0 (ht 0-0)
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell, Robertson, Hanley, McTominay, Tierney, McGregor, McGinn, Gilmour (Armstrong 76), Adams (Nisbet 85), Dykes.
- GROUP D: Czech Republic 4pts; England 4pts; Croatia 1pt; Scotland 1pt
- Final group stage fixtures: Tuesday, June 22 - 8pm - Croatia v Scotland; England v Czech Republic
Good afternoon and welcome to The Scotsman’s match coverage of England v Scotland in Group D of the European Championships.
We’ll bring you all the information you need ahead of kick-off whether you are one of the many Tartan Army in London or supporting Scotland from home.
Tartan Army
There are plenty of Scotland fans in London - our reporter Alex Brown caught up with a few
Beating England
Here’s a man who knows a thing or two about beating England - and his tip on how Steve Clarke can swing the Auld Enemy clash in his favour.
Jim McCalliog: I was the kid when Scotland won at Wembley and I'd love to see Billy Gilmour play this time
The scene is Wembley 54 years ago and out on the pitch the Scottish football oracle approaches three men in dark blue for their final thoughts before the big game.
IN QUOTES
Neil McCann
I want to see Scott McTominay beside Billy Gilmour for his game awareness and ahead of him, John McGinn.
IN QUOTES
Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam on Radio 5 Live
Billy Gilmour is a wonderful player. We are going to be under a bit of pressure tonight and he can get us up the pitch.
Team talk
There’s been plenty of debate over who should play (and who shouldn’t) tonight.
We’re still around two and a half hours from the team line-ups being announced - but the boost for Scotland is Kieran Tierney, who missed Monday’s game with the Czech Republic through injury IS fit and available for selection.
Predictions
If you watched our earlier video with the Tartan Army in London you’ll note several predictions for John McGinn to score the winner.... and many predicting in the 90th minutes.
Here’s how the bookies rate that chance...
Scotland win 21/2 (McBookie)
Scotland 1-0 25/1 (Paddypower)
Scotland 1-0 and John McGinn first scorer 190/1 (SkyBet)
Half-time DRAW, Full-time SCOTLAND 20/1 (bet365)
John McGinn last scorer 30/1 (Unibet)
Team news?
Reports elsewhere have suggested a leaked Scotland team has been circulated - and the rumoured line-up includes starts for Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Che Adams.
Pat Nevin, who scored for Scotland in Euro 92, says Gilmour has a big part to play against the Auld Enemy.
Here’s what our team thought Steve Clarke’s team could look like.
Is this the Scotland starting line-up that will face England in Euro 2020 clash at Wembley?
Steve Clarke is facing the biggest team selection of his career as he ponders over the 11 Scotland players who will take to the field at Wembley on Friday.
Podcast
The JPIMedia sports team have previewed tonight’s match on our podcast - We Could Be Euros.
Last time out
Scotland kicked off Euro 2020 with a Hampden defeat from the Czech Republic - and THAT goal from Patrik Schick.
Looking elsewhere
The other match in Group D - Croatia v Czech Republic - has just kicked off.
Video preview
Our writers Alan Pattullo, Barry Anderson and Craig Fowler joined Specialist Football Editor Mark Atkinson to preview this evening’s match in the second of the Scotsman’s Euro 2020 livecasts.
WATCH: The Scotsman's Euro 2020 livestream for Scotland v England
An expert panel of The Scotsman’s football writers will debate Scotland’s chances of resurrecting its Euro 2020 campaign with a result against England in Friday night’s eagerly-anticipated match.
Pre-match press conference
Here’s what Scott McTominay had to say... including facing up to his Manchester United team-mate since childhood, Marcus Rashford.
Unhandled: video-youtube
Will Scotland make it?
There’s a lot riding on tonight’s game and Scotland’s chances.
Steve Clarke says the team must pick something up from Wembley.
Here’s what the percentage say.... (🙈 look away now)
The concerning % chance of Scotland reaching Euro 2020 last-16 ahead of England clash
Scotland head into this evening's Euro 2020 encounter with England knowing a draw or win will substantially increase their chances of progression from the group stage.
Elsewhere
Penalty Czech Republic....