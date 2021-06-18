England 0-0 Scotland Euro 2020 RECAP | Thrilling draw at Wembley| John Stones hits the post | Pickford save denies O'Donnell volley| Billy Gilmour shines for Scotland| Analysis and reaction from Group D

Qualification for a first major finals in 23 years was special, kicking it off at Hampden extraordinary – but this? This was the big one. The standout. The highlight of the pre-tournament schedule. The cherry on the cake. The cone on the statue and the castle on the rock.

As soon as qualification was secured the Tartan Army mobilised despite covid restrictions and now an estimated 20,000 were in London for the game – with only a fraction of that figure carrying tickets to the big night under the arch.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s always a big match and this one mattered with Scotland needing to register some points to carry any hope of escaping Group D – and England seeking the same to ensure qualification.

Scotland meet England on matchday two of Euro 2020 Group D

Gareth Southgate’s side won their opener against Croatia while Scotland were defeated by Czech Republic at Hampden – a match capped off by Patrik Schick’s halfway-line wonder goal.

That tee’d up the Auld Enemy clash nicely and we had football writers Alan Pattullo and Barry Anderson on the ground in Wembley for all the night’s crucial match action and reaction.

So whether you were in the ground with them, in the pub, in London, or in Scotland – or even at work – The Scotsman brought you all the latest build-up, match action and reaction as you’d expect to ensure you wouldn’t miss a thing.

Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happened match action and reaction.