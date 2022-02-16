Dundee's next manager: Betting suspended over surprise candidate with appointment set for Thursday

James McPake was relieved of his duties on Wednesday afternoon with the club issuing a statement where they paid tribute to their now former manager but explained the reasoning behind the parting of ways.

“It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily," it read. “However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Jack Ross, Derek Adams and former Dundee midfielder were some of the names initially touted.

Dundee are on the lookout for a new manager. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

However, Scottish bookmaker McBookie revealed they had suspended betting on the next Dundee manager with a flood of bets on Mark McGhee.

The former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss was last in charge of a team in 2017 when he had a spell as Barnet's boss.

Since then he has been caretaker at Eastbourne Borough and had a coaching gig at Stockport County.

McGhee has a six-match touchline ban hanging over him from his time as Motherwell boss having been infamously sent to the stand during a 7-2 defeat at Aberdeen.

The Scotsman understands Dundee will appoint their new manager on Thursday and he will be in charge for the remainder of the season.