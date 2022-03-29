Dundee United sell-out home tickets for possible final Dundee derby of the season

United host their rivals at Tannadice on Saturday, April 9 in the last fixture before the split.

Tam Courts' side will be hoping to have secured their place in the top six by then as they travel to face Hibs this weekend.

It has taken the United support just over a week to snap up the briefs for the encounter with the game not broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Dundee United fans have sold out Tannadice for the derby. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Due to Dundee’s position at the bottom of the Premiership fans United fans will view the match as an occasion to push their rivals further towards relegation.

In addition, according to the Courier, Dundee United, who currently sit fourth in the league, could be backed by 1,700 fans at Easter Road on Saturday with the club close to selling out their allocation.