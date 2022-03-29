Dundee United sell-out home tickets for possible final Dundee derby of the season

Dundee United will be backed by sold-out home support for what could be the final city derby of the season.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:44 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

United host their rivals at Tannadice on Saturday, April 9 in the last fixture before the split.

Tam Courts' side will be hoping to have secured their place in the top six by then as they travel to face Hibs this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It has taken the United support just over a week to snap up the briefs for the encounter with the game not broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Dundee United fans have sold out Tannadice for the derby. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Due to Dundee’s position at the bottom of the Premiership fans United fans will view the match as an occasion to push their rivals further towards relegation.

In addition, according to the Courier, Dundee United, who currently sit fourth in the league, could be backed by 1,700 fans at Easter Road on Saturday with the club close to selling out their allocation.

Read More

Read More
Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic eye Bayern Munich starlet, Rangers star ...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.