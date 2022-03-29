Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic eye Bayern Munich starlet, Rangers star undecided on future, Jota backed for transfer, No Hibs interest in star, Aberdeen changes to be made

Steve Clarke’s side could have been preparing for a World Cup play-off final for a place at the Qatar tournament. However, this is the final fixture before June when the national team are due to play Ukraine then a possible clash with Wales who have already defeated Austria.

On top of that, there are four Nations League games. Scotland captain Andy Robertson said it would be “unacceptable" to fit so many games into a period when players are already having their time off prior to pre-season cut short.

“From a football point of view, I don’t think it’s fair to ask players to play six international games in June when our summer break is already being cut short because of the World Cup Finals during the season,” he said.

“A lot has been said about player welfare over the last couple of years and I hope that’s at the front of it.

“All the players are going to have to go through it and to ask players to have only two weeks off in a whole year is unacceptable for me."

Meanwhile, prior to the friendly in Vienna where Clarke is expected to make changes the Under-21s are in action in Kazakhstan.

The team are sitting fourth in qualification and very unlikely to qualify, needing three wins from their remaining three fixtures to stand any chance.

Rangers star Steven Davis has admitted he's not thought "too much beyond the end of this season". The veteran midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign and hasn't been a regular under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, not helped by injuries. He said: "It's the same situation I've been in these last couple of years in terms of contract talks only coming to fruition at this kind of stage. I think it's important, especially as you get older, you can't look too far ahead and it's important I just finish this season strongly and go from there."

Benfica have been urged to allow Jota to join Celtic on a permanent deal at the end of the season. The Portuguese winger is currently on loan and the Scottish league leaders have an option to buy him for a reported £6m. Former Benfica star Alvaro Magalhaes said: "At Benfica you don't have to have 10 chances, you have to take one and take it. There's no doubt he's adapted better in Scotland and he's doing extremely well."

Hibs are not in the market for a new goalkeeper and are not in contention to sign St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. The Buddies star was linked with a move to Easter Road on a pre-contract agreement. However Hibs have Matt Macey, Kevin Dabrowski and David Mitchell under contract for next season.

Motherwell have completed the signing of Irish teenage star Robbie Mahon. The 18-year-old joins from Bohemians on a deal until June 2023. Well boss Graham Alexander said: "He's very quick, he's positive with a lovely left foot. His attitude means he'll work exceptionally hard to make the steps needed toward becoming a first team player. We look forward to helping him do just that."