Dundee United reveal 'contract talks' with star duo - including Celtic and Rangers 'target'

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and midfielder Ian Harkes are two of the eight players out of contract at the end of the season at Tannadice.

The club’s sporting director Tony Asghar has confirmed talks have taken place with the pair.

“We are still in contract talks with Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes,” he told The Courier.

Dundee United Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Clearly, we’d love them to stay on as Dundee United players but I also realise they have done fantastically well for us.

“So, if they become free agents, there will be opportunities elsewhere for them.

“Ian has been here since 2019 and Benji since 2018.

“They have already given us good service but we’d love them to be here next season.”

Ian Harkes is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The assumption was that Siegrist would depart at the end of the season having attracted reported interest from England as well as Celtic and Rangers during his time in the City of Discovery.

Since helping the club back into the Premiership, the Swiss goalkeeper has arguably been their best and most consistent performer with a string of excellent performances and top-class saves.

Last month he told press in his homeland: "I know what I have at United and in particular their amazing fans, but regardless of what I decide in the end, I'm going to bust a gut for them.”

Meanwhile, Harkes has developed into an important player in the midfield and has produced a number of big moments this campaign, including winning goals against Dundee and Aberdeen as well as in a draw at Celtic.