Scottish Football Transfers: Dundee United star 'rejected' Rangers, Aberdeen could pay £250k to land manager, Hibs 'only UK club' ace Boyle wants to play for, Hearts favourite open to new deal

The game finished 1-1 with a point far from ideal for either side. Callum Hendry opened the scoring for the visitors against his former club in the first-half before Lewis Ferguson brought the Dons level with a disputed penalty after the interval.

St Johnstone remain bottom, while Aberdeen climbed one place but are still out the top six. It was also a game where both suffered from injuries.

The interim Dons management team of Barry Robson, Neil Simpson and Scott Brown will likely not have been overly impressed with the side's performance. Young midfielder Connor Barron was one of the few positives on the night.

Motherwell are up next for Aberdeen who will be looking to make an appointment soon following the dismissal of Stephen Glass.

Ahead of the Premiership match, Premier Sports chose the Scottish Cup fixtures they will provide live coverage of in the quarter-finals. And it is a no surprise to anyone that Dundee United v Celtic and Dundee v Rangers were the ones selected.

The Glasgow giants are in European action this week as Rangers travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League and Celtic host Bodo/Glimt in the Conference League. Due to the introduction of the latter tournament the knockout stages have been tweaked ever so slightly with a play-off round.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. MacLeod chose United over Rangers Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod rejected Rangers in favour of a contract extension with the Tannadice side. The forward, who made his top-flight debut at just 16, was persuaded to stay with United when he signed his new deal in December. Manager Tam Courts said: “Rory has been here from a tender age so he showed loyalty, even though big clubs were interested. He wanted to be here playing his football, he’s got a three-year contract and we had to wait until he was sixteen.” (Daily Express) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Dons interest in Goodwin Aberdeen could have to pay £250,000 to appoint Jim Goodwin as their next manager. St Mirren have already rejected an approach from the Dons as they look to replace Stephen Glass. Talks continue between the sides over the possible appointment with Goodwin understood to be keen on taking over at Pittodrie. (Daily Express) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Hibs 'only UK club' for Boyle Hibs chief Ben Kensell has claimed Martin Boyle doesn’t want to play for anyone else in the UK other than Hibs. The Easter Road club have first refusal if the winger leaves Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Faisaly. Kensell said: “He doesn't want to play anywhere else in the UK except for Hibs so hopefully we've got that position if Martin wants to come back after his adventure. We wish him the best out there – he's started well – but hopefully he comes back and he's a Hibs player because we never wanted to let him go. He knows that.” (The Scotsman) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Haring 'open' to new Hearts deal Peter Haring has revealed he is open to staying at Hearts. The Austrian is out of contract at the end of the season. Haring has been first-team regular, whether it be as a started or off the bench. The midfielder said: “I’m open to anything, really. If it happens that I stay here then I know what I’ve got playing for Hearts and what a great platform and club it is. So I would never ever rule out staying, but nothing’s happened yet so we’ll just have to wait and see.” (Evening News) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales