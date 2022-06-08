Dundee United boss Tam Courts targeted by Croatian First League club in surprise management move

The Croatian club made contact with Tayside officials early this week and were granted permission to speak to the former Kelty Hearts boss – who led United to fourth place in the cinch Premiership during his first year in charge.

That tenure could come to a swift and unexpected halt if a deal can be struck – though Courts’ dugout performance has also alerted clubs in England to his capabilities, according to local reports. He defied early pessimism and repaid the faith placed in him by technical director Tony Ashghar last summer after making the internal move from head of tactical performance to take over first-team matters from Micky Mellon.

United have changed manager in each of the past two summers, and former Hibs boss Jack Ross has already been tipped on Tayside as a potential replacement though Courts’ talks are still at an early stage over his mooted move to the First Football League. Rijeka finished fourth last season but defeated Hibs during their European campaign in the UEFA Europa League. They also faced Aberdeen in four years ago and in season 2015/16.

Under Courts United qualified for next season’s Conference League - the same competition Rijeka will compete in, though enter the competition a stage earlier in the qualifiers than the Tangerines.

Interest in Courts is the second managerial news in the city inside 24 hours. Gary Bowyer was installed as Mark McGhee’s replacement at neighbours Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.