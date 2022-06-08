Dundee confirm Gary Bowyer as ex-Salford City and Blackburn boss replaces Mark McGhee

Bowyer, who has experience as a manager at Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City replaces Mark McGhee, whose contract was not renewed after relegation to the SPFL second tier.

The new manager will bring in former Gretna defender Billy Barr as assistant, the duo having previously worked together at Salford.

Managing Director John Nelms said: “ At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager. It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Gary and Billy.”

The appointment ends a long-running rumour mill linking several names with the post. Shaun Maloney was thought to be close until a breakdown in talks last week while the likes of Jack Ross and Kevin Thomson have also been linked.

Technical Director Gordon Strachan added: “It’s great to have Gary at the club. He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward. Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”

Bowyer is the third manager at Dens Park this year. James McPake was replaced by McGhee in February with the former Motherwell man not kept on beyond his short-term deal.