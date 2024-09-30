The Scotland international impressed on his first start for Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Scotland internationalist Ben Doak lifted the lid on his hopes for the season after a strong performance on his first start for Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The 18-year-old scored the first goal of professional career in Middlesbrough’s 2-0 win over Stoke City and the youngster was heavily praised for an eye-catching performance at the Riverside Stadium, with one report describing him as ‘electric’.

Joining the Teesside outfit on a season-long loan from Liverpool on deadline day, he was named man of the match on his first start for the club and Doak is aiming to use his impressive display as the catalyst to a successful campaign as he looks to step up to the challenge of establishing himself in Michael Carrick’s team.

"I really enjoyed myself,” said Doak. “My first start in the league, first start in a few months after missing a lot at the end of last season, so no better feeling than my first start and topping that off with a goal. It’s great to be in the starting XI. Obviously it’s what you work for all your life - to be playing at a high level and starting games.

"Hopefully my performances warrant more starts in the future. I want to play as many games as possible, play as best I can and try get better. If I can help get the team high up the table, that’s they way it goes. If I don’t, that’s the way it goes, but I’ll come away with a lot of valuable experiences. I’m going to give my best this season and try be the best player I can. You never know. I can just take confidence from this game, keep working hard in training, keep doing what I do and hopefully the goals and assists will come naturally.”

The former Celtic academy product had a tough time with injuries last year, but is now aiming to show supporters what he can do after being tipped for the very top by his ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who credited Doak as being “technically really good” and a “special” talent during his time as Anfield head coach.

“It is a strange feeling (being praised by Klopp),” said Doak. “It doesn’t even feel real. You don’t even react to it because you can’t even believe they’re saying it. I guess it’s good to be that way because it keeps your feet on the ground.

“I went on the pre-season tour with Liverpool. I had a good time, got some minutes for the first time since my injury last year. I think I made a good impression before the injury so I had a few clubs with eyes on me. But the club helped me pick as well, and I watched a few Boro games and I knew a few of the lads here. I didn’t think there was a much better place than the Boro, especially, to be honest, the amount they have the ball on the right-hand side. The team just naturally caters to my game.”