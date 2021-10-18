Defiant Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has 'no intention' of changing under-fire manager and retains belief in Stephen Glass

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Dons slumped to ninth in the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 defeat at Dundee on Saturday a fifth straight defeat with just one clean sheet in the club’s last 22 matches.

Heading into a match with Hibs on Saturday seeking a first domestic win since August 8, pressure is increasing on Glass but Cormack has insisted he will not react as the results have not reflected the performances on the pitch.

“We’ve no intention of making a change so early,” the chairman defiantly insisted on BBC Sportsound. “We believe the coaches and players will rectify the situation.”

Statistics show a poor defensive record but also suggest the Dons are dominating games and that has convinced the Dons hierarchy that their fortunes can turn “with all the data and evidence we have.”

Cormack also played down rumours he had addressed the players on Friday, ahead of the trip to Tayside which was moved to a 6pm kick-off to serve an international TV audience.

He insisted the Dons are on the right track with the club’s youth policy, and highlighted Calvin Ramsay and Jack McKenzie’s progress and added: "We believe in the vision and our strategy. I know results are poor just now but we are attracting young players and have an excellent conveyor belt coming through that’s going to be important for Aberdeen. It might be a transition season, and if it is we get up next season with the same goals.

He went on: “Senior players – including those who have been dropped are 100pc behind the coaching staff. I’ve heard from Andy Considine, Neil Simpson and Joe Lewis that we should be patient. Willie Miller is calling for patience. We’re nine games with 29 to go, the board and more importantly the whole player pool believe in the coaching team.

“The players have a responsibility but at the end of the day it comes through on the manager and Stephen hasn’t shirked from that.

“We have young boys coming through, we’re nine games into the league, there are 29 to go, we need to be patient. That’s my message.”