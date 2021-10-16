Stephen Glass reacts to Aberdeen sacking chants as Dundee pile on the misery

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass cuts a solemn figure during the 2-1 defeat to Dundee at Dens Park.

The Pittodrie manager had to endure calls for his sacking from the away fans in his hometown. Glass saw goals from on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan give Dundee a 2-0 lead before Christian Ramirez pulled one back for the visitors.

Aberdeen remain ninth in the table, just two points above a Dundee side who earned their first win of the season. Glass heard the away fans join in with the home supporters, who sang “you’re getting sacked in the morning!” as Dundee piled on the misery for the Aberdeen manager and his team.

“I totally understand it [fans’ frustration],” Glass said. “I can see why there might not be a bit of belief there in us as a staff and that group of players but that group of players are capable of winning football matches.

“We’ve been severely, severely punished with the opportunities we’ve given up. But, again, the reality of managing football clubs like this is the same as the reality of playing for football clubs like this, you don’t last very long if you can’t win games.

“We look forward to Hibs next week and see where that gets us. We’ve been backed so far [by chairman Dave Cormack]. Results like this, you don’t know what is going to happen. The proof will be in the pudding.”