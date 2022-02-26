Tam Courts' Dundee United 'destiny' message as he provides Dylan Levitt injury update

Dundee Utd manager Thomas Courts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Tannadice side rose to fourth in the Premiership with the point from the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

It means United have lost just once in their previous seven league matches.

"It's probably testament to how far we've come that we leave here a little bit disappointed,” he said.

“Three points are very valuable at this stage of the season. That's only one defeat in nine games so it tells you that the boys are spirited, are together, can find solutions at an important stage of the season.

“It's difficult to say but I do have an idea of what points it will take [to reach the top six] and what effects that is the form of other teams. The teams that are in form are Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren are sitting third in the six-game form guide, Livingston will be quite high up.

"The good thing from our perspective is that we've got really exciting games coming up. We are in control of our own destiny and I think at this stage of the season that's all you can ask for.”

United took an early lead through Marc McNulty’s penalty but were unable to build on that goal and lost Dylan Levitt to injury midway through the first-half.

"We'll need to assess that, it's a muscular injury so you are always naturally quite cautious,” Courts said. “We need to get him assessed. He's obviously a big player for us but Calum Butcher stepping in gave us a little bit more solidity in the middle of the park but it wasn't a game which unfolded the way we wanted to.

"We wanted to make it a football match because we feel like this stage of the season with the momentum we've got and the confidence we are building, that was what it was going to take to win today's game. So when we got the start that we did I was really looking for us to press on that advantage but unfortunately it didn't transpire that way.”