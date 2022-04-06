Could Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off be doubled up as Nations League?

According to the Scottish Sun, UEFA and FIFA are looking at the possibility of rolling the World Cup play-off into the Nations League fixture between the sides.

Scotland were due to face Ukraine at Hampden Park in March but due to Russia’s invasion of the country the game was postponed and rearranged for June.

That month, Steve Clarke’s side are due to play four Nations League matches, including a home fixture against Ukraine, as well as Ireland and Armenia twice.

Scotland are due to play Ukraine twice in June. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It is reported initial talks have taken place about playing the two fixtures as one to avoid Scotland potentially play six games that month with a possible play-off final with Wales if Ukraine are defeated.

There are other possible options on the table that will be considered before a decision is made.

The number of games is something Andy Robertson raised as a concern.

“From a football point of view, I don’t think it’s fair to ask players to play six international games in June when our summer break is already being cut short because of the World Cup Finals during the season,” he said.

“A lot has been said about player welfare over the last couple of years and I hope that’s at the front of it.

“All the players are going to have to go through it and to ask players to have only two weeks off in a whole year is unacceptable for me.”