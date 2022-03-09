Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs starlets named in Scotland U21 squad but no Aaron Hickey

Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The youngsters play two European Championship qualifiers later this month.

Scotland host Turkey at Tynecastle Park on Friday, March 25, before making the trip to Almaty four days later to face Kazakhstan.

Connor Barron has been rewarded for his positive impact at Aberdeen, joining team-mate Calvin Ramsay. Similarly, Josh Campbell has won a place due to his displays at Hibs and will accompany Josh Doig.

There is also a place in the squad for Hearts midfielder Connor Smith who has been one of Queen’s Park’s key performers in League One and Ross Graham who has won a place in the Dundee United starting XI after a difficult loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic.

There is no place for Bologna star Hickey who pulled out of the last squad when the team defeated Kazakhstan before losing to Belgium.

Two wins are required for Gemmill’s men with the team third in Group I, five points behind second-place Denmark.

The match with Turkey will be shown live on BBC Scotland with a 7.05pm kick-off, while the trip to Kazakhstan, an 11am kick-off, will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

Goalkeepers

Nicky Hogarth, Cieran Slicker

Defenders

Stephen Welsh, Jack Burroughs, Harrison Ashby, Tom Clayton, Josh Doig, Ross Graham, Calvin Ramsey, Lewis Mayo

Midfielders

Elliot Anderson, Scott Banks, Connor Barron, Josh Campbell, Jay Henderson, Scott High, Marc Leonard, Connor Smith, Ben Williamson