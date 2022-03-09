Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic legend in possible shock return, Rangers-Scott Brown title claim, new Dundee stadium, Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen plans, Scotland-Ukraine latest

A win for Mark McGhee’s men will see them jump off the bottom of the table with rivals St Johnstone replacing them, while three points for the Buddies will move them onto 36 points alongside Motherwell, Dundee United and Ross County, one point behind Hibs and Livingston.

Following the fixture there will be just eight games left in the top-flight. This weekend’s sees the league take a break for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals before returning for the final three games before the split.

The league is split into four sections making it a fascinating watch between now and the last day of the season.

Three points separate Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table. Then there is the aforementioned middle of the league. Teams have been swapping fourth-place which will bring European football as well as trading their standing in the top six.

Out of those teams, Aberdeen are the team who may look at the table with most difficulty considering they are four points off sixth with three games remaining.

St Johnstone and Dundee are duking it out at the bottom, while Hearts are all alone in third. Twenty points behind Rangers but 13 ahead of rivals Hibs.

1. Brown exits Aberdeen Scott Brown has left Aberdeen less than a year into the two-year contract he agreed 12 months ago when he decided to leave Celtic. The midfielder is keen to transition into coaching. He said: "I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the Board at Aberdeen and, of course, Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching." (Various)

2. Lennon set to appoint former team-mate as assistant Brown is unlikely, however, to link up with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. The Northern Irishman has been appointed as the new Omonia Nicosia boss. Lennon has lined up one-time Celtic team-mate Mark Fotheringham as his new assistant. The 38-year-old former Cowdenbeath assistant has been coaching in Germany and has previously played in Cyprus. (Scottish Sun)

3. Dundee's stadium plans Dundee's owners are "fully committed" to building a new stadium for the club. The club's managing director John Nelms confirmed there are no plans to upgrade Dens Park with the preferred view of a new stadium which could be a 15,000 seater. Dundee plan to host another public consultation. (Courier)

4. Pars could seek goalkeeper Dunfermline Athletic could have to ask for special dispensation to sign an emergency goalkeeper. The Pars may be left with one player in the position for two Championship fixtures after Jakub Stolarczyk was called up to the Poland Under-21 squad. John Hughes may only have coach Neil Alexander available. Owain Fon Williams was released last month and Deniz Mehmet is struggling with injury. (Courier)