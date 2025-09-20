Birmingham have say on super-sub's failed Hibs move as ex-Celtic duo find minutes hard to come by

Scotland hitman is Blues’ saviour off the bench in big win over Swans

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes drew praise from his club manager Chris Davies after shrugging off a failed deadline-day move to Hibs by scoring a dramatic winner for Birmingham City.

Dykes produced a trademark far post header from Patrick Roberts’s cross four minutes into overtime as the hosts bounced back from two defeats in the Sky Bet Championship by beating Swansea City 1-0 at St Andrew’s. The 29-year-old was introduced from the bench with just a few moments to play and made the difference as Davies’ side made their second-half pressure tell.

Dykes could easily have been wearing the green-and-white of Hibs rather than the blue of Birmingham. The two clubs were locked in discussions for a loan deal right up until the final hours of the transfer window on September 1, but the duo failed to find an agreement on wages.

The development pleased Birmingham manager Davies, who said after the win over the Swans: “Lyndon’s been with me for one whole season and he’s been really effective coming on as a substitute and making those big moments.

“I can think of Bradford in the Vertu Trophy last season, he did it at Blackburn earlier this season. There’s been a few others as well. He’s been an important part of the squad.”

Davies said he had to make sure that the forward was ready to resume his career at St Andrew’s after the move to Hibs didn’t come to fruition. “I spoke to Lyndon on the phone when he was away with Scotland,” he explained. “We speak a lot – I talk to all the players about where they stand.

“And he wants to be here, to work hard, to fight for his place and he’s clearly showed today what contribution you can make. He’s come back and he’s been great. I’m so pleased he’s here – and in my time here he’s had a few big moments.

“He’s professional – a really reliable player and, as far as I’m concerned, he can keep on having moments like that because it’s going to be all the better for us.”

Ex-Celtic duo come on as subs

Dykes came on alongside former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who joined the Blues from French club Rennes this summer. However, the 30-year-old has only netted one goal this season and has lost his place in the starting line-up.

Furuhashi’s former Celtic teammate Adam Idah joined Swansea on deadline day from the Scottish champions and he also came on as a substitute, but he was unable to find the net.

Fresh from their midweek comeback triumph over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, the Swans had the clearer chances in the opening half. Zan Vipotnik shot over at the near post in the 10th minute and also had an effort ruled out.

After the interval, the visitors’ retreated and Davies introduced six players from the bench – the extra one was due to a concussion injury to former Hearts defender Alex Cochrane – and it injected fresh life into his side.

Lewis Koumas sent an early header wide and Demarai Gray stepped inside and out of two challenges only to see goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux block with his legs. Roberts set Furuhashi clear, only for the Japanese international to scuff his shot and allow the Swans keeper to save. That looked to be it – until Dykes struck.

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan said: “In the first half, we had enough chances. And I believe the decision when we scored was incorrect. From what I’m hearing, it was onside. I’m not going to make it all about one decision. And I think we caused them problems.

