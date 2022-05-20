Billy Gilmour sparks Scotland injury concern as Norwich midfielder sent back to Chelsea

Billy Gilmour has emerged as an injury doubt for Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:19 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The on-loan Norwich midfielder hurt his ankle in training and could now miss the crunch qualifier at the start of next month as Scotland bid to book a place in Qatar.

Gilmour is expected to miss Norwich's final game of the Premier League season against Tottenham on Sunday after being sent back to parent club Chelsea for a scan.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult campaign with the relegated Canaries, but the former Rangers youngster has been an influential figure for Scotland since making his international breakthrough at Euro 2020 last year.

Billy Gilmour in action for Scotland during the 1-1 draw with Poland at Hampden in March. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

His injury will be of concern to national team boss Steve Clarke, who is already set to be without Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney after his season was ended by a knee injury.

Norwich boss Dean Smith said: "Gilmour rolled his ankle and has gone back to Chelsea for an assessment today.

"We’ll wait and see if he gets back or not."

Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden on June 1 with the play-off final against Wales taking place four days later.

Scotland matches to be shown on Premier Sports until 2024

Billy GilmourScotlandSteve ClarkeChelseaUkraine
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.