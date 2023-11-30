Here's everything you need to know about of Belgium vs Scotland in the UEFA Women's Nations League, including how to watch the game live.

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland side head into their final two Nations League games still in search of their first three points of the campaign.

Back to back defeats to the Netherlands during the last round of fixtures has left Scotland rooted to the bottom of the Nations League group and only two wins from their remaining two games will prevent them from being relegated.

That said, Scotland have been buoyed by the return to fitness of Bayern Munich midfielder Sam Kerr, while key player Erin Cuthbert has been passed fit two play in both games against Belgium and England having taking a head knock during a game for Chelsea.

Martinez Losa has recalled several players to his squad ahead of the double header with Bristol City's Abi Harrison joining Rangers Brogan Hay in the Spanish head coach's camp.

There's also been a recall for Scotland centurion Hayley Lauder. The 33-year-old has been in fine form for Glasgow City has the 103 capped midfielder has earned a long awaited recall to the starting XI.

Three defeats from their last four has made the task of finishing anywhere but bottom of a difficult group increasingly difficult but ahead of their game against Belgium tomorrow, forward Kirsty Hanson still believes the team can claim a respectable third place.

"We know what the results can do, but we are just focussing on ourselves," explained the Aston Villa star.

"We're trying to push each other everyday so that when we step on that pitch, we're going to just go right at it and get the result we need. Its just about having character to get on the ball but also off the ball, if things aren't going right, you never give up - you don't have a chance to give up" added Hanson.

Scotland Women team news

The biggest talking point over the next two games is who the Spanish head coach will opt to start in goal. Glasgow City's Lee Gibson has been Scotland regular number one for a number of years now but found herself unlucky to be dropped to the bench for the home clash with the Netherlands.

Sandy MacIver, formerly of the Lionesses, opted to switch international allegiance and was handed a starting berth in the 1-0 defeat but Gibson will be pushing hard to return after her performance in the reverse fixture helped keep the Dutch to just four goals.

Elsewhere, former Rangers midfielder Kerr should come back into the squad, potentially at the expense of teenager Kirsty MacLean while Martha Thomas come return to the starting XI after an explosive start to the WSL season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Expected line-up: Gibson, Howard, Clark, Docherty, Corsie, McLauchlan, Kerr, Cuthbert, Evans, Thomas, Emslie.

How to watch Scotland Women, Scotland Women vs Belgium Women kick off time,

Where: King Power at Den Dreef Stadion, Leuven, Belgium, Friday 1 December, 7.30pm

If you’re unable to make it to Belgium, the game will be screened live on BBC Alba, with full coverage beginning at 7.20pm.

Commentary will come from Alex O'Henley as Scotland look to grab their first three UEFA Women's Nations League points against Euro 2022 quarter finalists.

Scotland Women Nations League squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

