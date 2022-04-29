BBC host joins League One champions Cove Rangers as Paul Hartley is nominated for manager's award

The radio host will become the Head of Media and Communications at the Balmoral Stadium as the club enters the cinch Championship next season.

The appointment follows Gordon’s own announcement he was leaving the airwaves and stepping down from the Saturday afternoon football show after 30 years with the national broadcaster.

The broadcaster told his new club’s website the opportunity to join “the adventure” was “too good to turn down” when re-locating back to the north-east.

He added: “When I began my radio career at Northsound in 1987, Cove Rangers had just embarked on their first season in the Highland League. I could not have imagined back then the journey that lay ahead both for me personally, and for the club.

“I have followed their fortunes since and loved every minute of their short, but sensational, time in the SPFL.

“When I made the decision to return home to the north-east, I had a chat with the chairman, Keith Moorhouse, and the opportunity arose to join in on the adventure.

“It was too good to turn down, and the last few weeks of the season were particularly nerve-wracking!”

The radio host is also a published author with books on Scotland in 1974 and Aberdeen's Cup Winners' Cup win.

He will link up with the club in the second tier of Scottish football and Paul Hartley’s work in leading the team to promotion has also seen the manager named on the four-man shortlist for PFA Scotland’s manager of the year.

The former Falkirk and Dundee boss faces competition from Ange Postecoglou, Malky Mackay and Dick Campbell for the award.