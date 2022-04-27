Gordon, 61, will move to the Sunday edition of the Radio Scotland show and will also continue presenting big midweek matches for the station.
He said: “It has been an absolute privilege being in the hot seat every Saturday, but given I’m about to complete my 30th full season, I think it’s the right time to step aside.
“It’s been a hugely difficult decision, but I’m delighted to be able to carry on doing Sundays and midweeks.
“I felt I needed a new challenge alongside my BBC commitments, and I look forward to still being heavily involved in the wonderful world of Scottish football.”
Ahead of the season kick-off in July, the broadcaster will announce the new Sportsound presenter three decades after Gordon picked up his microphone.
Gareth Hydes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Radio Scotland said: “Sportsound remains one of our most popular programmes. A whole generation of football fans have grown up listening to Richard guide us through the ups and down of each season. We’ll miss him hugely from Saturdays, but delighted he is staying with us.”