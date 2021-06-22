Euro 2020 is well underway, with the group stages almost complete and teams ready for the do-or-die crunch games coming in the knockout stage.

For Scotland, tonight is the night as they face their final group game against Croatia at Hampden Park knowing only a win will do. The squad have already been dealt a hammer blow, with the confirmation that star player Billy Gilmour will be forced onto the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

Thankfully, no other Scotland players, staff or management have returned positive coronavirus tests, meaning, Gilmour aside, Steve Clarke will have his full squad to choose from ahead of this evening’s game against the Croats.

Which teams have qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020?

Italy, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, England, Czech Republic, Sweden and France are all through to the knockout stage of the tournament. Switzerland, Ukraine and Finland all ended their group in third, though must await the results because their last 16 place is confirmed.

This year’s European Championship is like no other, with 24 teams competing at the tournament rather than the usual 16.

Scotland are at their first tournament for 23 years. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The extra eight countries means the Euros have a round of 16 knockout phase for the first time, rather than going straight into the quarter finals. The top two teams from every group are guaranteed a spot in the last 16, with the four best placed third placed teams joining them – one of them potentially being Scotland.

Which teams have been knocked out of Euro 2020?

Currently Turkey, Russia and North Macedonia are all of of the tournament after the finished bottom of their groups.

Teams who finish bottom of their group are 100% out of the tournament, while two of the third placed sides with the worst points tally will exit the competition.

Can Scotland qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020?

How have Scotland done so far in Euro 2020?

Scotland are currently bottom of Group D on one point. They opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic at Hampden Park, but a valiant 0-0 draw against England at Wembley gave them a fighting chance of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

Are Scotland still in Euro 2020, and when is Scotland’s next game?

Scotland face Croatia this evening at Hampden Park, with kick off scheduled for 8pm.

Currently, the team is still in Euro 2020, though anything less than a win tonight will see their Euro adventure ended at the first hurdle. However, a win will mean Scotland progress to the last 16 stage of the tournament, though it is not confirmed who they will face in the last 16 yet.