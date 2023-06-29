After such a long spell in the wilderness, David Marshall believes Scotand are now not only capable of booking their place at next summer’s Euros in Germany but of going on to end the nation’s World Cup exile as well.

And, in Angus Gunn, he believes they have enlisted a goalkeeping gem, who, he says, has had the perfect start to his international career.

The Hibs keeper experienced the highs and lows of representing his country throughout an international career that spanned almost two decades but he believes that fortunes are on the rise and the proof is in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victories over Cyprus and then Spain set them on their way in Group A and back to back triumphs over Norway and Georgia earlier this month have left Steve Clarke’s men in a commanding position.

Scotland's Angus Gunn celebrates at full time after the win over Georgia at Hampden last week. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

At the halfway point they are eight points clear at the top of the table, with 12 points, and three clean sheets.

“We’ve mentioned before that we were always on the edge with Scotland, we were playing must win games in play off games but now they’ve put themselves in a position where the pressure has transferred to the other teams. They are almost there, I’m fully confident they can get there, delighted for them because I know how disappointing the Ukraine game was last summer and how the dressing room was. The manager spoke about kicking on and they’ve been fantastic. I’m sure they will get there in the next couple of games.”

Breezing through a qualifying campaign has definitely not been the norm. Marshall’s stand-out moment for Scotland came in November 2020, when he saved Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot-kick in the nail-biting play-off penalty shootout.

It was enough to book his side’s place at the covid delayed Euros, Scotland’s first appearance at a major finals since 1998, but they were unable to follow that up with qualification for the 2022 World Cup, suffering play-off defeat to Ukraine last June. With 47 caps to his name, Marshall announced his international retirement soon after.

Scotland's David Marshall at full time after the goalless draw with England at Wembley during Euro 2020. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

But watching on, he recognises the magnitude of Scotland’s achievements since then and, given the potential he saw while he was part of the squad, allied with the subsequent recruitment of the likes of Gunn, he is not surprised to see them doing so well.

“He’s had the perfect four games, it’s great for him. I was actually with his dad in the summer at a golf event so I’m delighted for him because he has come in, it’s tough to come in, but those four games have been special and he’s bought into it.”

Marshall’s debut came in 2004, in a friendly against Hungary, just months after he had broken onto the scene with a stand-out club performance for Celtic against Barcelona. But, anyone who anticipated that he would go on to make the spot his own, had not accounted for the competition supplied primarily by Craig Gordon and Allan McGregor which saw him wrap up his international career with 47 caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some who wondered if there would be a u-turn after Gordon’s leg break last term left Scotland without an established No 1 but, instead, Gunn, stepped up, and the Norwich City keeper hasn’t looked back, putting in assured performances.

Bryan Gunn, father of Angus, in action for Scotland against Egypt in 1990.

An England under-21 cap, the son of former Scotland keeper Bryan, declared his intention to represent Scotland in March 2023 and made his senior debut later that month.

“He’s not made a helluva lot of saves or really been that called upon but positionally and also with his calmness on the ball, he’s been great,” said Marshall, who was especially impressed with the way Gunn coped with the torrential rain, the subsequent 90 minute delay, and water-logged Hampden surface to rack up another clean sheet against Georgia.

“Exactly! As a goalkeeper, you’re hoping you don’t get a shot from distance that can squirm in," added the 38-year-old, who was able to gain insight into the Gunn family pride when he bumped into the Championship keeper’s dad and Marshall’s former gaffer during the close season.

“His dad was buzzing in the summer. He was planning on travelling over to Norway to see him play.

“Bryan was my manager at Norwich for a bit and my goalie coach down there so I know him well. You could tell he was buzzing, it was three for four days before the Norway game. That was the big game, if they got a draw there it would have been great but to go and win that game, they’ve been fantastic. There was a bit of nervous excitement from Bryan but I’m sure he’ll be a bit more relaxed.

“It’s been a great start for them and I’m sure they will kick on and go to Germany.”

But, having found their feet and established a bond that has belief levels soaring, the age and ability of Clarke’s squad suggests they can push on and ensure that qualification for Euros and World Cups become a regular thing once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad