Andy Robertson ranks Scotland result as Billy Gilmour explains emotions of selection

Scotland's players applaud the fans after drawing with England at Wembley.

A tenacious and dominant Scottish performance earned their first point in Group D against one of the Euro 2020 favourites. Steve Clarke’s side played some impressive football and created numerous chances which left England unsettled and frustrated.

Robertson was one of many in dark blue who reached the peak of his game on the night. After he and his colleagues thanked the delirious Tartan Army at full-time, the Liverpool full-back admitted being slightly irked that Scotland weren’t leaving with three points instead of one.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's right up there. We should probably let the dust settle first but there's a sense of frustration that we didn’t win the game,” he said, adding that man-of-the-match Billy Gilmour had cemented his international future.

“My God, he’s right up there. I spoke to him in the hotel today,” explained Robertson. “I just looked at him and to be fair to Billy nothing fazes him. And that's why I believe he can have as many caps as he wants for Scotland. He's got a huge future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well.”

Gilmour, the 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder, outlined his pride at his own performance on what was his first ever start at international level. He passed the ball crisply and showed an awareness beyond his years.

“My mum and dad only knew I was starting. I texted them on the bus to the game,” he explained. “I’ve played for my country against England at Wembley and I’m so proud.”

“We go back to the hotel now, recover and fully focus on Croatia. We know what we need to do to qualify from this group.”

A win against Croatia on Tuesday could secure Scotland a historic place in the knockout round.

On the travelling fans at Wembley, Gilmour added: “We could hear them singing from first minute to last and we went over to them at the end. We were motivated for this game and we knew what we want to do.

“The fans will be at Hampden, the last one was a great atmosphere [against Czech Republic] but this one is going to be massive.”