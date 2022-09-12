Andy Robertson in major Scotland injury blow as captain set to miss Nations League triple-header

The Liverpool left-back has suffered a knee injury which is set to keep him out for “at least” the next three weeks, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek Champions League fixture against Ajax.

Robertson’s likely absence from the squad is a significant blow for national team head coach Steve Clarke ahead of a run of three matches in six days that will determine Scotland’s finishing position in their Nations League group.

“He’s [Robertson] out for at least until after the international break,” Klopp told reporters.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is available again, however, after missing the most recent international gathering, which saw Scotland fail to claim a place in the 2022 World Cup following a 3-1 home defeat to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off.

Other options to fill the left-back berth include Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Brentford’s Aaron Hickey, while Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is likely to step in as stand-in captain, having deputised for Robertson previously.

McGinn has also been handed the armband for his club side by manager Steven Gerrard this season.

Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden next Wednesday, September 21 then host Ireland the following Saturday, September 24 before travelling to Poland, the current temporary home for Ukraine, for the away fixture against the war-torn nation on Tuesday, September 27.

