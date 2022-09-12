Scottish football set to resume - with a caveat - as SFA issue statement on weekend fixtures

All senior professional matches across the country were postponed over the weekend past as a mark of respect, following on from similar blanket shutdowns in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Midweek European matches are set to go ahead with Rangers’ Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox pushed back 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday due to demands on policing resources, with no away fans permitted to travel.

Celtic’s Champions League trip to Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, as will Hearts’s Europa Conference League match against RNS in Latvia on Thursday.

Now the SFA and SPFL have confirmed that the weekend domestic fixture card will also take place ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday – with a caveat over the availiability of sufficient police resources and that no matches take place on the day on the funeral itself.

A joint statement read: “Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

The Saltire is lowered to half mast at Hampden Park as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing last Thursday at the age of 96. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”