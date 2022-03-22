Andy Robertson absent from Scotland training as Liverpool left-back contracts Covid-19

The Liverpool left-back, who missed the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has not joined up with the squad but coach Steven Naismith is hoping he can play some part in the upcoming friendly double-header.

Striker Lyndon Dykes is also absent having missed the last six games for QPR with a hamstring injury and is being assessed by his club.

Steve Clarke's Scotland side face Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night and are away to either Wales or Austria next week.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has Covid-19 meaning the Liverpool left-back is likely to miss the friendly against Poland on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Naismith said: "There is hope that they will be back involved at some point, when that is will be determined by the clubs and the protocols that are in place but there is hope that they will join the squad at some point.

"But in terms of the first game, it is pretty clear that the group who are here will be the ones that we focus on for this game."

Naismith added: "It is a day-by-day situation. Robbo has Covid so there is a protocol you have to follow and Lyndon is back at his club getting treatment and seeing where he is so there is constant dialogue day-to-day but there is a hope that they will be involved at some stage.

"Tomorrow might change in terms of circumstances but again, the clubs are the ones who will drive the situation because they will not release a player when they have an injury or when they are not right."