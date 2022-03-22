World Cup draw: Scotland pot confirmed and when is the draw

FIFA have announced the procedures of the draw which is held in Doha on April 1.

The countries that will be in each pot has yet to be fully decided with the World Rankings released on March 31 determining which sides go into which pots.

Hosts Qatar plus the teams ranked 1-7 will be in pot 1 with countries 8-15 will make up pot 2. Pot 3 will therefore feature those teams ranked 16-23.

Scotland will be pot four for the World Cup draw. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images)

Pot 4 will have placeholders for the two intercontinental play-off, plus the outstanding UEFA play-off, which Scotland are involved in, as well as teams 24-28 in the rankings.

Scotland won’t find out if they will be at the tournament until June at the earliest.

Steve Clarke's men were due to play Ukraine on Thursday but that has been postponed until June following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Scotland, if they progress, will face the winners of Austria and Wales who play on Thursday.

For the draw Scotland will likely have one fellow European opponent but won’t have more than that.

"FIFA’s general principle, whenever possible, is to ensure that no group has one team from the same qualification zone drawn into it”, the draw procedure document outlined.

"This is applicable to all zones except Europe, which is represented by 13 teams. Each group must have at least one but no more than two European teams drawn into it. Thus five out of the eight groups will have two European teams.”