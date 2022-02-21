Barry Ferguson successor appointed at Alloa as new boss enters League One

The former Hibs, Falkirk and Nottingham Forest midfielder has been a long-time assistant in the game before moving into management in his own right with Hamilton. He left the Accies at the start of the season but is back in the game, taking over his local club.

“I’m very pleased to be here, until last week I stayed local – in Menstrie for many years. It’s a club I’ve known for years and one I’ve visited, played and coached against. It’s got a good name in Scottish football.”

Former Hamilton manager Brian Rice. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Rice will utilise the expertise of Paddy Connolly, who has a lengthy affiliation with the Indodrill Stadium side, as he replaces Barry Ferguson, but has been monitoring the country both in and out of the game, most recently as a pundit on BBC Scotland.

“I know the squad very well, I go to games whenever I can, I keep my eye on all the divisions and all players and here there’s a few players I’ve worked with before. There’s no surprises in the squad,” he told the club website.

“Paddy will be a massive part of the team, I’m going to work with him and expect a lot, with his support and knowledge of the club. He’ll be someone I can rely on and he has an excellent reputation in-and-out the game.

“We’re not in to change everything, just build a structure that will allow us to win football games, and between Paddy and I, we will do that together.”

Alloa leap-frogged Dumbarton into seventh with a League One win on Saturday.