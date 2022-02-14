Barry Ferguson: Alloa comment on ex-Rangers and Scotland midfielder's decision to quit

The former Rangers and Scotland midfielder joined the Wasps after sealing promotion with Kelty Hearts and said the Clackmannanshire club was “the right club at the right time”.

However, defeat at home to League One bottom side East Fife on Saturday has prompted his exit, with Alloa eighth in the table on a miserable league run with one win in their last ten games and sit just one point above the relegation play-off zone.

Chairman Mike Mulraney said “I have huge respect for Barry and appreciate the effort he has given the club this season, whilst I share Barry’s disappointment in our performances over the last few weeks I have nothing but praise for his endeavour and commitment to the club in his time with us. His professionalism and dedication has been a credit to him and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.”

Barry Ferguson has left Alloa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ferguson had previously managed Blackpool as a caretaker and spent three years at Clyde.

The Alloa club statement added he believed the team needed “a change in direction over the rest of the season” and he stepped aside “to allow someone else time to give the players that fresh impetus.”

Ferguson becomes the third cinch SPFL managerial casualty in little over 24 hours following the departure of Stephen Glass from Aberdeen on Sunday, which coincided with Allan Johnston’s exit at Championship strugglers Queen of the South.