Aberdeen stadium plans get SFA backing with prospect of hosting future Scotland matches

The Dons are keen to move from their current base at Pittodrie into a new beachfront site less than 1000 yards away that has been projected to inject at least £1billion into the local economy over the next 50 years.

Aberdeen last hosted a senior men's international in 2017 when over 16,000 fans watched Scotland lose 1-0 to Netherlands at the ground that has been the club’s home since 1899.

With plans to have the new stadium built by 2027, the SFA has suggested that senior, under-21 and youth level internationals for both men and women could be staged in the north-east more regularly with the area becoming a potential sporting base for the national sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Maxwell, the SFA chief executive, said: “Keeping Aberdeen FC in the city with a new stadium, close to its spiritual home of Pittodrie, would benefit not only the club but the city as a whole.

“A modern stadium which includes facilities that meet strict criteria set by UEFA would ensure the North-East is a viable option to host future international matches involving Scotland National Teams of all levels.

“The plans are also in keeping with the Scottish FA strategy, the Power of Football, in particular building a united and successful future for our national game.”

Aberdeen chairman, Dave Cormack, welcomed the backing of the SFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen's plans to build a new stadium have received backing from the Scottish FA. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

He said: “It’s clear that the combined offering of our excellent training facilities at Cormack Park with a stunning new beachfront stadium would be appealing for our national teams, both men’s and women’s, at all levels. It would help promote diversity and inclusion in Aberdeen and further boost the already substantial £1 billion projected economic uplift from the new stadium, which was identified by the recent Chamber of Commerce economic impact report.