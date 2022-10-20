Key findings from the report by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and MKA Economics, commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and the football club, show how a new ground at the beach would generate £1billion for the local economy aided by a footfall of 38 million. It is hoped a new complex which would include leisure facilities would see an additional 350,000 visits a year for major events alone, on top of the 400,000 visits Pittodrie currently generates. It is estimated hundreds of jobs would be created.

The Dons are keen to move from Pittodrie but stay in the city. It is hoped the club being a centrepiece of investment into the beachfront in Aberdeen would have a similar effect to Brentford and their Gtech Community Stadium on the surrounding area. The club originally looked at Kingsford. It remains an alternative if the beach project doesn’t go ahead.

“Evidence shows that successful regeneration projects need a centrepiece," Dave Cormack, Aberdeen's chairman, said. “This is one of the reasons Aberdeen City Council approached us about staying in the city with a stadium that would be a catalyst for the wider revitalisation of the beach and its connectivity with the city centre.

“A new, net-zero, sea-facing stadium would drive the footfall necessary to enable the regeneration of the beachfront, including a potential urban park, refurbishment of the beach ballroom and the creation of superior leisure facilities so that the area becomes a true destination. Underlining Aberdeen’s ambition as a forward-thinking city, the proposed stadium and community leisure facilities would send out a positive signal about being open for business and investment while, internally, boosting civic pride and supporting the health and well-being of citizens.

“And with the economic report highlighting that a new stadium would deliver at least £1bn of economic uplift to the city over the next few decades, this clearly demonstrates the Club’s ability to be of significant benefit to Aberdeen, including being an excellent community partner.”

A view is held that losing Aberdeen to the outskirts would be a huge blow for the Granite City. The new stadium , it is hoped, would attract major international professional sports events and to increase local sports programmes.

Fergus Mutch, policy adviser for Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The report shows how the proposed development will create new jobs and generate additional income in the economy through new construction activity, increasing footfall, retaining and increasing local spend in the city, encouraging the growth of existing businesses and the creation of new ones and attracting new visitors.

Aberdeen are hoping to stay in the city with a new stadium. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)