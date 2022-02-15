Aberdeen manager latest: Former Dons star joins Jim Goodwin as joint favourite

The former Dons midfielder has been sacked by Bradford City following a weekend loss to Exeter City. He'd won just nine times in during his 37-game tenure after taking over having guided Morecambe into League One the previous campaign.

Adams was defiant after Saturday's defeat.

"If they're going to get a new manager in, they're not going to get a manager as successful as myself in the door," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams. Picture: SNS

Bookies have Adams at 2/1 alongside St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin.

The Buddies currently sit in the top six, are in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup and have progressed under their former midfielder.

Jack Ross is just behind in the shortlist to take over from Stephen Glass with odds of 3/1.

The former Hibs manager is currently available since departing Easter Road in December.

Aberdeen are in Premiership action this evening against St Johnstone with Barry Robson in charge on an interim basis, aided by Neil Simpson and Scott Brown.

He revealed that after chats with chairman Dave Cormack he could remain in the position for the weekend's league fixture at Motherwell.

“He was open and asked if I could take the team for this next game and maybe the next one after, we will need to wait and see," he said

Meanwhile, ex-Aberdeen star Charlie Nicholas has urged the club to make an ambitious attempt to appoint former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He said: "Why shouldn't Dave Cormack show some ambition and try to get a big name to reignite the fire at Pittodrie?”