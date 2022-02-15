Aberdeen manager latest: Up to 6 names 'in the running', Dons urged to make move for ex-Manchester Untied boss, Paul Lambert keen

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Three points would lift the Dons into the top six, while defeat would mean they are just seven points from the relegation play-off spot.

Barry Robson, aided by Neil Simpson and Scott Brown, will lead the team for the match with plenty of interest in who replaces Stephen Glass after his sacking on Sunday following the 2-1 loss to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons return to Fir Park on Saturday and Robson revealed he could still be in charge for that fixture after talks with chairman Dave Cormack.

One former Dons players has tipped the club to go for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

“He was open and asked if I could take the team for this next game and maybe the next one after, we will need to wait and see," he said.

“That hasn’t been clarified properly, I was just asked to help the club. That isn’t a problem at all for me.”

The search, led by Cormack and director of football Steven Gunn, is underway for a new Aberdeen manager.

According to the Daily Record, up to six names are being considered following applications for the vacant post.

Jack Ross is a frontrunner with the ex-Hibs boss available, while Jim Goodwin’s fine work with St Mirren has not gone unnoticed.

Paul Hartley is a former Dons player and doing a very good job with Cove Rangers with the side top of League One.

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Paul Lambert is one name that has been mentioned with the Scottish Sun reporting he is keen on the job having spent the vast majority of his managerial career in England.

His last role was at Ipswich Town where he was let go just 13 months into a five-year deal.

Lambert has had mixed success down south but had impressive spells at Colchester United and Norwich City.

Then there is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Charlie Nicholas reckons his former side should make a move for the Manchester United legend, who was manager at the English giants until recently, it what would be a "statement of intent”.

"Why shouldn't Dave Cormack show some ambition and try to get a big name to reignite the fire at Pittodrie?,” he said in his Daily Express column.