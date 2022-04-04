Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin provides Calvin Ramsay injury update

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has delivered a positive update on Calvin Ramsay after the defender was taken off in the second-half of the draw with Dundee on Saturday.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:46 am

The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the first-half with his first ever goal for the club, cutting on from the right and firing an excellent shot from outside the area low past Ian Lawlor.

However, he took a knock to the head which impacted him as the game progressed.

"He took a little bit of a bang on the head and wasn’t feeling right towards the end of the game,” Goodwin said. “Nothing too serious just a slight headache I think. I don’t think it is a concussion or anything like that. He just wasn’t feeling great after it so we made the change that we had to make.

Calvin Ramsay was replaced after suffering a head knock against Dundee. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"A brilliant goal for Calvin. I thought that was him getting back to where he was pre-Christmas. So hopefully that will continue for the remainder of the season.”

