Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin provides Calvin Ramsay injury update

The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the first-half with his first ever goal for the club, cutting on from the right and firing an excellent shot from outside the area low past Ian Lawlor.
However, he took a knock to the head which impacted him as the game progressed.
"He took a little bit of a bang on the head and wasn’t feeling right towards the end of the game,” Goodwin said. “Nothing too serious just a slight headache I think. I don’t think it is a concussion or anything like that. He just wasn’t feeling great after it so we made the change that we had to make.
"A brilliant goal for Calvin. I thought that was him getting back to where he was pre-Christmas. So hopefully that will continue for the remainder of the season.”