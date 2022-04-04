Why Aberdeen were the benchmark for Hearts and Hibs

After five consecutive top three finishes under Derek McInnes, the Dons dropped to fourth for the past three campaigns and are now struggling to reach the top six.

Jim Goodwin’s men were, with fewer than ten minutes remaining, sitting in sixth place as they led Dundee 2-1 on Saturday. However, a Danny Mullen equaliser saw Aberdeen finish the weekend in ninth place.

They now need to beat Ross County and get help from elsewhere on Saturday, namely Hearts drawing or beating Hibs, to finish inside the top six.

Jonny Hayes has spoken about Aberdeen's top-six aim. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Failing to do so would mean the lowest league placing since the 2012/13 season when the Dons finished eighth.

Hayes, who has played the last 12 seasons of his career in the Scottish top-flight, with two spells at Aberdeen, is better placed than most to make an assessment.

"It’s not just Aberdeen,” he said when asked about the regression. “I think it’s the league. Other teams have gotten better. Teams have come back into the Premiership and overall the league is tougher than it was 10 years ago. That’s my opinion anyway.

"I think there is a lot more competition for the top six. Clubs know what it means in terms of vying for European football and the financial rewards. Clubs have thought it was a big incentive to invest and try and do better.

"Aberdeen seven or eight years ago were a bit of a benchmark for Hibs and Hearts coming back into the league. I just think there is more competition now.”

Saturday will be a frenetic afternoon of Premiership action with four of the five games involving teams battling for a spot in the top six.

It will mean those fans at Pittodrie for the match with County will be keeping one eye on what is going on elsewhere.

“I said a few weeks ago if we didn’t win our three games we are going to have to rely on other teams," Hayes said.

“That’s the case now. We’ve dropped points and next week we need to win. We need to take care of our own business and rely on Hearts doing us a favour against Hibs.

“It’s out of our hands now. It’s disappointing.”