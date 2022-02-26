Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals Sir Alex Ferguson warning quip as he praises centre-back pairing

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Dons were the better side in a 1-1 draw at a packed Pittodrie despite going behind to an early Marc McNulty penalty.

Aberdeen rallied and equalised through a Matty Kennedy goal. It was only Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal who prevented the home side walking away with three points in front of their former manager who was honoured on Friday with a statue outside the Richard Donald Stand.

“I loved every minute of it,” Goodwin said. “I’m the least emotional guy in the world but coming out there in the tunnel, seeing my wife and kids, it is a big moment for me and the journey we’re on as a family.

“[Sir Alex’s] been an absolute gentleman as I knew he would be. Yesterday I had a good conversation with him for about 10 minutes. He has been dragged here and there and everywhere believe me but he spent an hour with me this morning.

“My wife and kids were all looking forward to having breakfast together as I haven’t seen them for a week but I had to break the news to them I wouldn’t be standing Mr Ferguson up as he had told me to come for a coffee at 9am.

“The ovation he got was brilliant. He shook my hand on the way up to the directors box so I knew he was there. I said to the players just make sure he’s not coming into the dressing room at half time telling us where we’re going wrong.

“We were down to the bare bones but the boys gave everything.”

Goodwin pinpointed his two centre-backs, Declan Gallagher and David Bates, for special praise on a day a number of players were missing through injury and Covid issues.

“There were a number of good individual performances,” he said.

"My two centre backs have taken a lot of criticism but take away David’s penalty and I thought he and Declan were outstanding.

“I want them to be aggressive and old-fashioned centre-halves.

“All I can ask from my team is to give everything.”