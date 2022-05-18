4 to exit Aberdeen but no Pittodrie move for Premiership rival's star

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch, utility man Funso Ojo and young forward Michael Ruth will all depart.

It had already been confirmed that Considine would exit after 19 years and 571 games as a professional at Pittodrie. The defender penned a heartfelt message following his last appearance in the goalless draw with St Mirren at the weekend.

His departure and the manner in which it came about was controversial after contract talks broke down as it played out in public.

Jim Goodwin had said the club “must learn from the mistakes” as he looks to “add freshness to the group”.

Speaking on the decision to also release McGeouch, Ojo and Ruth, the manager told the club’s website: “We are very much in a transitional period where a number of players, some of whom have had a long association with the club, must now move on for one reason or another.

“It is never an easy decision to make but having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken to enable us to build a competitive first team for next season and ensure there are brighter days ahead.

“The hard work has already begun to identify the types of players required to take this great club back to where it belongs. The new players will add a freshness to the group, and much needed competition for places.

“As much as the 2021/2022 season is still a bit raw, we can’t change it. We must learn from the mistakes that were made and look forward to the 2022/2023 season with excitement and optimism.”

One player who won’t be moving to Pittodrie is Jak Alnwick.

The goalkeeper was linked with a switch north following the expiry of his deal at St Mirren with Jim Goodwin having signed him for the Buddies where he starred for two seasons.

However, he has opted for a move south, joining English Championship side Cardiff City.

“As soon as I heard that the club were interested I couldn’t wait to get here,” Alnwick said.