26 great pics of Scotland fans and some famous faces during the 2-1 win over Belarus at Hampden Park

Scotland took another step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup as they beat Belarus 2-1 in a game dominated by VAR at Hampden Park on Sunday night.

Strikes from Che Adams (15) and Scott McTominay (84) sealed a third consecutive World Cup qualification win for Steve Clarke’s side, though Gleb Kuchko’s late strike for the visitors six minutes into injury time gave the host a late scare.

In the end, Clarke’s side hung on for a vital win in Mount Florida to go top of Group C, albeit temporarily, ahead of the group’s other game between Denmark and Greece later this evening.

Did you attend the game? Here are 26 brilliant photos of the Tartan Army - and some famous faces - during the game at Hampden. Can you spot yourself in our Scotland fan gallery?

