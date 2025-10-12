Here are the best Scotland fan photos from the World Cup qualifier against Belarus at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are the best Scotland fan photos from the World Cup qualifier against Belarus at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

26 great pics of Scotland fans and some famous faces during the 2-1 win over Belarus at Hampden Park

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Oct 2025, 19:55 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 20:04 BST

Here are 26 of the best fan photos from Scotland’s 2-1 win over Belarus in the World Cup qualifying clash at Hampden Park.

Scotland took another step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup as they beat Belarus 2-1 in a game dominated by VAR at Hampden Park on Sunday night.

Strikes from Che Adams (15) and Scott McTominay (84) sealed a third consecutive World Cup qualification win for Steve Clarke’s side, though Gleb Kuchko’s late strike for the visitors six minutes into injury time gave the host a late scare.

In the end, Clarke’s side hung on for a vital win in Mount Florida to go top of Group C, albeit temporarily, ahead of the group’s other game between Denmark and Greece later this evening.

Did you attend the game? Here are 26 brilliant photos of the Tartan Army - and some famous faces - during the game at Hampden. Can you spot yourself in our Scotland fan gallery?

A Scotland Fan with a replica World Cup trophy at Hampden Park.

1. World Cup ready

A Scotland Fan with a replica World Cup trophy at Hampden Park. | SNS Group

A young Scotland fan in the fanzone before the game.

2. Fanzone memories

A young Scotland fan in the fanzone before the game. | SNS Group

Former Scotland International Neil McCann takes in the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

3. Evening, Neil!

Former Scotland International Neil McCann takes in the atmosphere ahead of kick-off. | SNS Group

Scotland fans in the fanzone prior to kick-off against Belarus.

4. Saltire square

Scotland fans in the fanzone prior to kick-off against Belarus. | SNS Group

