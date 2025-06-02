The Scotland striker suffered his second relegation in succession - but is wanted by a quartet of clubs.

Scotland international Oli McBurnie is set to be one of the most in demand strikers of the summer after he emerged as a key transfer target for four clubs despite suffering relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas.

The 28-year-old striker spent the last season in the Spanish top flight, alongside Scotland centre-back Scott McKenna, after joining the Gran Canaria-based club on a free transfer after being relegated from the English Premier League with Sheffield United in 2024. However, he is available on a free again this summer due to a clause in his contract enabling him to depart for no transfer fee.

McBurnie enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign at Las Palmas, providing nine goal contributions in 34 appearances at Estadio de Gran Canaria, though he could not prevent their demotion to the Spanish second-tier as he suffered the disappointment of back-to-back relegations with two separate clubs.

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is now playing his football with Las Palmas in La Liga. | Getty Images

Despite his double relegation, the 16-cap Scotland international is set to be one of the most in-demand strikers in this summer’s transfer window, with up to four clubs set to be ready to rival each other for his signature - including one club set to play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

According to a new report from Alan Nixon, the 28-year-old has attracted interest from two of his former clubs, with both Swansea City and Sheffield United both hoping to add the Las Palmas striker to their ranks next season, alongside fellow EFL Championship club Hull City. However, all three clubs could be gazumped with Europa League outfit Celta Vigo ready to battle the trio by launching a bid that would see McBurnie remain in La Liga.

It is claimed that head coach Claudio Giráldez González wants to add further depth to his squad after leading his side to the Europa League, with McBurnie said to have made enough of an impression in La Liga to warrant significant interest in his services.

